Monterey recognizes McCune for 25 years of service

A regular session for the Monterey Town Council was held on Tuesday, Aug. 10, where they recognized the town clerk-treasurer, Linda McCune for her service to the town for 25+ years. They also discussed the details about potential avenues for acquiring funding for cleanup costs for the Sportsman's Bar and Grill. It was suggested that they see about acquiring some funding through grants to help with the cleanup costs for the Sportsman property. Attorney Justin Schramm suggested that possibly the town could look into programs they could be eligible for.