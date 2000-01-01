Monterey sewer system can’t handle flushables

Flushable wipes are becoming a pile of, well, concern for the Monterey Town Council as the wipes are clogging the system.

Wastewater certified operator Ray Stephenson advised the council on Tuesday, Oct. 13, that an influx of the disposable wipes has clogged the system.

This has been a problem in the past for the system and public notices have been posted to let people know the wipes will not disintegrate. Stephenson said the wipes have been showing up in the system for about a month. He is cleaning out the screens about every other day because of it.