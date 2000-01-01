Monterey talks ARPA funds, no meeting scheduled yet for Sportsman

As of a regular Monterey Town Council meeting on Tuesday, May 10, a meeting has not been scheduled yet between county officials and the town of Monterey regarding the Sportsman's Bar and Grill. Attorney Schramm said that even though he has not been able to tie down county officials to a meeting, he said they did indicate in informal conversations with him that they are interested in working with the town on the matter in some way. The goal is to get a meeting set up for June or July. In regards to the town's ARPA funds, Clerk-treasurer Linda McCune advised that they have not spent any of their money on anything yet. Monterey will receive approximately $46,000 in ARPA funding, which has to be spent by 2026. McCune suggested that possibly the funds could be used to make some needed repairs to the town hall. She advised that the hall really needs some new drywall, crack repair, and general routine maintenance. She added later they could also consider using it to repave one of the main streets in town.