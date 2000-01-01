Monterey talks public safety

At a regular Monterey Town Council meeting on Tuesday, August 9, council president Doug Denton said that he has been approached about several safety related matters recently. Denton said he had been asked by residents about the "no alcohol" signs in the town park as well as questions about ATVs in town. Denton informed at the meeting that the prohibition of alcohol in the parks is a state law and not a town ordinance. Open containers are not legal in public spaces unless an event has applied and been granted a permit. He added that the signs are not new and have been up for awhile.

In regards to the ATVs, Denton said that the streets in town are the same as any legal road in the county. If you can have them on the road outside of town you can have them on the road inside of town and vice versa. Any questions about the laws should be directed to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department.

Lastly, Denton also advised that the council had to deny the request from the Monterey Days committee to have a "burnout" contest in town, as the town determined there would not be enough room within town limits to host such a contest and that liability exceeded normal levels.