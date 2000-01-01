Monterey talks Sportsman updates

At a regular meeting on April 12, the Monterey Town Council spoke briefly about the Sportsman's Bar and Grill recently being purchased. Town attorney Justin Schramm was at the meeting and shared what he was told about the sale, although he clarified that he wasn't sure if the information he received was accurate or not. He said if he was told correctly, he believes it was sold through a direct deed instead of a certificate of sale. Regardless, the council concluded that the town is still in the same position that they were in before – they cannot do anything right now.