Monterey Town Council addresses pothole issues

The Monterey Town Council discussed the many pothole issues that need to be repaired throughout town during a regular meeting on Tuesday, June 8. The council has received a total of two proposals from road repair companies - one that would do a chip and seal and one that would do repaving and patch work -the latter being the newest. The most recent bid came from Williams Broken Arrow Asphalt Paving. The board agreed to have a few spots drilled first so they could make a better informed decision on what would be the best way to go about doing repairs.