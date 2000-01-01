Monterey Town Council answers questions regarding collapsed building, banners

The Monterey Town Council addressed a variety of concerns about matters in town during a regular council meeting held on the evening of Tuesday, July 13. Council president Doug Denton explained that although they would like for something to be done about the Sportsman, right now their hands are tied. "For us to do anything on it, it's trespassing. Until the county moves on it, that's where it sits. Town Clerk McCune suggested that possibly they could look into buying banners with a more durable material this time, such as the kind they use for their Christmas banners. She also suggested that they may want to find a different way to hang the banners on the light poles to decrease wear and tear. No action will be taken at this time, the council is looking further into costs.