Monterey Town Council approves ARPA ordinance

The Monterey Town Council approved two town ordinances Tuesday night, their first ordinances of the year. The first was Ordinance #1 of 2024, which establishes parameters for spending the town's ARPA money. An ordinance has to be adopted in order to spend that money. The town has been allotted $45,552.06. Town attorney Justin Schramm read aloud some of the language that explains what they can and cannot spend the money on, concluding that it can be spent on just about anything for the betterment of the town. The funds will have to be officially spent by 2026. The town board also briefly discussed updates on the Sportsman's Bar and Grill. President Doug Denton said that the property has sold and was split into two separate parcels and has two different owners. One parcel includes the part that has fallen down and cleared and the old dining room and the other is for the actual bar area. As of the time of the meeting, Denton said that the parcel with the fallen part has been transferred to the new owner and they are monitoring the status of the other parcel.