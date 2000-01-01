Monterey Town Council approves capital improvement plan

The Monterey Town Council unanimously passed a motion to approve the town's 2024 capital improvement plan during a regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Part of that plan is the installation of new security cameras. Board member Josh Stacy came before the board this month with some information that he found for those cameras. He quoted 12 wireless cameras with a fairly large hard drive that could store up to three weeks of footage. Board member Stacy will install the cameras. Before the improvement plan was approved, a motion was made and passed to move forward with acquiring the cameras. Stacy will meet with clerk-treasurer Linda McCune to get everything ordered.