Monterey Town Council issues reminder about trash in public container

Due to some recent complaints, Monterey Town Council President Doug Denton issued a reminder at a regular town meeting on Oct. 12 that residents should not be placing their personal trash in the town's public containers. He stated that from the reports that he has heard, recently the trash is being placed in the containers at the clinic, but over the summer it was also being put in the park containers as well. Violations could equate to up to a $1,000 fine. Denton concluded that they are going to be more mindful of the problem going forward.