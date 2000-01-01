Monterey Town Council learns about America250

Rhonda Terry, Pulaski County America250 Committee Chair, visited Monterey on Nov. 11 to share information about upcoming America250 activities. America250 is a nationwide, bipartisan initiative led by the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission that is working to engage every American in commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States of America, which will be celebrated on July 4, 2026. The Pulaski County Historical Society has been asked to create a local committee to become part of Indiana's celebration. First of all, to help celebrate and make an impact on Pulaski County, the committee has introduced the "250 in 250" Challenge, which asks participants to walk one mile a day from Oct. 28, 2025 through July 4, 2026, but individuals can start at any point to catch up. Milestone celebrations will be every 50 miles. Terry explained that there are several upcoming activities to get local youth involved as well.