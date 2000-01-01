Monterey Town Council looks forward to new year

The Monterey Town Council is looking forward to 2026. Their last regular town council meeting was held on Tuesday, Dec. 9 at town hall. Positive reports were given by both Dennis Klausing, the sewer vacuum station manager and Ray Stephenson, the sewer collection plant operator, at the meeting. Klausing said that things are operating well, overall. He requested a new tool for sensor pulling and shelving so he can start inventory on parts and equipment. Stephenson said things are going well too. He advised that the life of the new pumps they have purchased have exceeded expectations and the new IDEM permits have been taken care of also. Town Council President Doug Denton recalled that he has also been asked about the lack of a town Christmas tree. He said that in past years, the town has never put one up. Denton advised that he reached out to the residents who put one up the previous year, but has not heard back. After the Dec. 9 meeting, Denton said that himself and Dennis Klausing got a tree (which was donated by Jim and Bertie Keller) and lights (donated by the Monterey Lions Club). An informal tree lighting was planned for Friday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m.