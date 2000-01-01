Monterey Town Council reflects on Monterey Days Festival

The Monterey Town Council reflected on another successful Monterey Days Festival, hosted this year by resident Shauna Ross. The council agreed at a regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 10, that the festival went really well this year. President Doug Denton said that he spoke with the officer that was on duty and there were no significant issues. The streets were cleaned up well also. He mentioned that the Monterey Days Festival committee was actually meeting that same night to reflect on what went well and what did not.