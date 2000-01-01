Monterey Town Council reorganizes for new year

The Monterey Town Council started out their first meeting of the new year by reorganizing the board along with other approvals. They also agreed to add a few more park benches in the spring. The town board first opened up the floor for nominations for town council president. Doug Denton was unanimously voted to remain president for another year. They also approved retaining attorney Justin Schramm of Schramm Law Group as the town's legal counsel and the Pulaski County Journal as its official news source. Town council meetings will continue to be held on the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in 2024.