Monterey town council talks road conditions after winter storm

Although the snow has stopped falling, the impacts of a recent winter storm are still being felt by the residents of Monterey as snow and slush covered streets continue to make travel in the area challenging. President Doug Denton concluded that he would continue to monitor road conditions throughout the town, but believes that some of the melting will help mitigate the issue. He added that if it wasn't resolved by the end of the week, he would send plows back out to at least clear the intersections again.