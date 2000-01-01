Monterey welcomes new board member, deputy clerk

Newest council member Aaron Gilley was recently welcomed aboard at his first meeting on the Monterey Town Council. At the October meeting, councilwoman Emily Bailey resigned because she recently married and moved out of town limits. Aaron is the new appointed board member to the town council to take her spot. The council also greeted Kelli Denton as the new deputy clerk to current clerk-treasurer Linda McCune. It is to be noted that as an elected official, clerk-treasurer McCune is a separate entity from the board. Therefore, she is not required to seek approval or input from the town council on who she chooses to hire for a position. McCune clarified that she only needs a deputy clerk to take care of the town's financial items and wastewater deposits when she is out of town, so Kelli would not be working a lot of hours. She would officially start towards the end of December.