Monterey won’t hold an election, Medaryville town convention held

Details regarding the fall elections are being finalized with Medaryville holding a town convention and Monterey approving a resolution.

Monterey Town Council members recently approved a resolution to not hold an election this year. Currently, the races for town council and for the town clerk are uncontested.

The candidates include incumbents Doug Denton (D), Emily Bailey (D) and Jim Fleury (D) for the town council and Linda McCune (D) for the town clerk.

At a Monterey Town Council meeting on Aug. 5, Pulaski County Election Boardwoman Jessye Gilley said in a small town election, with less than 3,500 residents, if the races are uncontested or if there are the same amount of candidates as there are open seats then an election does not have to be held.

The resolution was approved without opposition.

Medaryville held a Republican town convention on Aug. 6. The convention was held to determine who would be the Republican candidate during the general election. A total of 22 people voted for either Stacy Conley or Jasmine Hines. Conley received 16 votes and Hines received six votes.