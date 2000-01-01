More changes to come in 2021 for the Winamac parks

Winamac Parks and Recreation Board members are preparing for 2021 and several ideas are being discussed.

The board members shared several of their thoughts during a meeting earlier this month. The ideas included finishing projects that are currently underway and a few new ones.

One of the first ideas discussed involved creating a better access point off the river to the newly redone shelter and restrooms. The second topic of discussion was the swinging bridge and to get specifications on repainting the structure. A third idea that was discussed was the splash pad.

One of the final items discussed came from boardwoman Pat Bawcum who would like to see a master map of the park with a plan because eventually the parks will be too full for additional games or equipment.

Not only are park board members wanting to see some changes, but three local Boy Scouts are making a difference at the parks. Boy Scouts Phillip Crippen, RJ Link and Shaun Pratt all have Eagle Scout projects that involve the parks that could be finished in the next couple years.