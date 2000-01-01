More consistent ordinance enforcement, parks and recreation board coming to Medaryville

At a regular town council meeting on Thursday, May 20, Pulaski County Building and Zoning Interim Inspector Karla Redweik stated that her office is going to begin to be more consistent on enforcing ordinance violations in Medaryville. In addition to the ordinance enforcement, the council also talked about how to better take care of their park. Noting that the town ordinance allows for four positions to be filled on a parks and recreation board, Medaryville Town Council President Arthur Conley stated that it would be a good idea to get those positions filled so they can more efficiently take care of and run their park.