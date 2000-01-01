Moss Creek Solar document change receives approval

An adjustment to the Moss Creek Solar road use agreement was approved during a regular Pulaski County Commissioners meeting on Monday, June 3. County attorney Kevin Tankersley said that Moss Creek Solar, a Nextera Energy project, ran into a "bad habitat" that they wanted to work around. They decided to swap one parcel for another for their project. Tankersley advised that they went ahead and filed a new application for a building permit with the county building department. In speaking with their attorney and project manager, Tankersley said they determined that the drainage agreement would not be impacted by the change and only the road use agreement would only be changed because of the map.