Moss Creek Solar road use agreement approved by commissioners

The Pulaski County Commissioners approved the Moss Creek Solar road usage agreement during a regular meeting on Monday, March 20. County attorney Kevin Tankersley said that input was given during the drafting of the agreement. Tankersley advised that the agreement is similar to the Mammoth Solar road usage agreement that passed in November of last year. Tankersley explained that the gist of the agreement is that NextEra will come up with a list of roads that they plan to primarily use. He said a representative from the county highway department will have input on what roads those will be. Then, the condition of the roads will be documented and a report will be made. Road conditions will also be videotaped and reviewed by Gary Kruger, the highway department superintendent, to ensure that it is an accurate representation before the project can officially begin.