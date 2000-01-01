Moss Creek Solar special exception application passed by BZA

A lengthy public hearing ultimately ended in the passage of the proposed application for special exception for the Moss Creek Solar Project, headed by Florida based developer NextEra Energy Resources. In total, the meeting lasted for approximately four and a half hours. Those opposed to the project echoed similar concerns that were mentioned at the public hearings that were held for Mammoth Solar, such as negatively impacted property values, toxic materials going into the environment after decommissioning, noise and glare issues, fire safety concerns, and several other potential environmental issues. On the other hand, those who spoke in favor of the project presented the opposite of claims and further explained their reasons of why they are in favor of the project. A few who were in favor of the project mentioned that they owned land on or near the proposed project site.