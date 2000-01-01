Murphy chooses next chief deputy prosecuting attorney

When Crystal Brucker Kocher decided to apply for the position of Pulaski Superior Court Judge, prosecuting attorney Dan Murphy knew he might very well be conducting interviews for a new chief deputy.

On July 21, Brucker Kocher was sworn as the next superior court judge to finish the term of former judge Patrick Blankenship who retired on April 3. Because Brucker Kocher was the chief deputy prosecuting attorney, several cases were transferred to the Pulaski Circuit Court. The appointment causes Murphy to prosecute cases in both courts until he hires a new county employee.

Murphy has interviewed a handful of people and has chosen Kelly M. Gaumer, of McCordsville.