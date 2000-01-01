Murphy named recipient of 2017 Halleck award

Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce President Judy Heater is pleased to announce Daniel P. Murphy, of Winamac, has been selected by the chamber Halleck Award committee and the board of directors to receive the H.J. Halleck Community Service Award.

The award is named in recognition of longtime physician and community volunteer Dr. Harold J. Halleck.

Murphy, who is the Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney, has been and is involved in many organizations throughout the county.

In his honor, the annual Halleck award dinner will be held Saturday, April 22, at the Winamac Event Center beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are available and reservations are due by April 14. Call or message Judy Heater 574-225-2999 or Jacki Frain 574-225-0078.