Murphy retires as prosecutor

Pulaski County Prosecutor Daniel P. Murphy has announced his retirement that will become effective Aug. 3.

Murphy said in a letter to Gov. Holcomb that he has given the decision significant thought and has decided that it’s time to retire. Murphy was elected in 2014 as the prosecutor and has since served the position.

Murphy moved to Pulaski County in 1982 after he was recruited by the Republican Party to run for prosecutor. At the time he was working in Marshall County as a deputy prosecutor. Murphy worked as a deputy prosecutor before running for office and winning. He has served a total of more than 18 years as the Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney.

Because Murphy has announced his retirement, the Republican Party will hold a caucus on July 15 at the Pulaski County Public Library.