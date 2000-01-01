Murray hired as new Winamac police officer

Max Murray was recently approved to be hired as a police officer for the Town of Winamac. Police Chief Tyler Campbell brought the recommendation to the Winamac Board of Metropolitan Police Commissioners on Monday, Oct. 14, during a special session. Campbell reminded the board that he has been advertising for a new patrolman. He advised that he sent out seven invitations to their testing and assessment event and based on the results, Campbell said he would like to hire Murray, given that he is approved into the 1977 Fund. He noted that he thinks Murray will be a great addition to the department.