Nar-Anon group helps families impacted by addiction

The newly formed Pulaski County Nar-Anon group is providing the support needed for those who are coping with a loved one who is struggling with an addiction. The hardships brought on by drug addiction not only affects the person with the addiction, but also the lives of their friends and family. Nar-Anon Family Groups provide a twelve-step program for loved ones to work through to help them get their lives into a manageable place and to promote hope. Two mothers currently in the Pulaski County Nar-Anon group were willing to share their stories and how they became involved with the group.