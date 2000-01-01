Need for Advisory Plan Commission attorney discussed at commissioners meeting

At the April 21 commissioners meeting various topics were discussed, including the ongoing search for an attorney for the Advisory Plan Commission (APC), which was brought up by Commissioner Jenny Knebel. During the meeting, Knebel first shared her concerns with progress not being made on the proposed Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and solar moratoriums. Knebel went on to say that is concerning for her as a commissioner because they oversee both the building inspector and the APC board. She says that she feels like they are at the point of needing guidance from attorney Jacob Ahler on what they can do as a board so the building inspector and the APC can commence with the duties that they are tasked with doing for the county.