A New Chapter in History

A new chapter is starting for the Pulaski County Historical Society. The new museum, located at 110 N. Monticello Street in Winamac, hosted its grand opening on Thursday, July 10. This will be the third and final home of the museum. During the evening's short program, newly elected President of the Pulaski County Historical Society Courtney Poor recognized the historical society's many volunteers, private donors and corporate sponsors. The new building significantly increases display space by six or seven times, allowing for more artifacts to be shown along with themed exhibits. Opening exhibits include the county's pre-historic mastodons, the Potawatomi Native Americans, Pulaski County soldiers, the Ford Pinto Trial, a Northern Indiana Power From the Past agriculture history, as well as county schools and businesses. The historical society will also have the ability to provide educational programming. Community organizations will be invited to use the new "Cultural Center" space for meetings and events. A galley kitchen is available.