New chief deputy prosecutor enjoying work in Pulaski County

Former State Senator Randy Head said it was wonderful being part of the state Senate but he’s now enjoying being back at a prosecutor’s office.

Head (R-Logansport) left the Senate on Aug. 12 after more than 10 years and before his third term was up. He served Cass, Fulton and Miami counties and portions of Carroll, Kosciusko and Marshall counties.

Head said he hadn’t anticipated leaving the Senate as he was preparing bills for the next session and his campaign next year.

His wanting to join the prosecutor’s office is twofold. Head would lose his benefits from the prosecuting attorneys’ retirement fund if he doesn’t finish eight years. He currently has five years and nine months served. That plan is better than what he had.

Head has several years of experience as a deputy prosecutor. He began his career at the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office after law school in 1994. He worked there until 1999 when he joined the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office until 2001. In 2001, he joined the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office until 2003 and then the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office until 2008 when he was elected to the state Senate.