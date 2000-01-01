New county attorney announced by commissioners

Given that there are no issues with his contract, the Pulaski County Commissioners approved Jacob Ahler to be the new county attorney during a regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 2. President Chuck Mellon said that interviews were conducted during an executive session on Monday, Nov. 25. Incoming commissioners Don Street and Jenny Knebel were involved in the interviewing process along with the three current commissioners. Ahler is an attorney in Rensselaer at the Law Office of Riley & Ahler. He primarily focuses his practice on Commercial Law, Estate Planning, Civil Litigation and Criminal Defense. He also serves as a public defender in White County.