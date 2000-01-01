New county website launching soon

The new Pulaski County government website will be going live soon, according to Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer. Origer shared at a recent joint session between the county commissioners and the county council on Monday, April 14 that Crane and Grey is in the process of finishing up the last round of changes. He will be able to access the backend of the website once that is done. As soon as he is granted permission and is acclimated to how the website works, it will go live. The redesign of the website has been underway for about a year. As for the current website, Origer said it will stay up, but will be locked behind a password. The old website will remain active for now as it may need to be referenced in current legal proceedings. Once the litigation is settled, the old site will be removed.