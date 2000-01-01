New details about proposed warehouse in Medaryville

Tom Fredrickson from Nelson Industrial Construction and Engineering explained that as he was scouting the surrounding area, he saw the empty lot and he went to the town hall and spoke to clerk-treasurer Stacy Conley and town council president Arthur Conley about it. "I liked this location for what I'm doing, which is dry food - edible products for grocery stores, chain stores, and outlets." The building would be roughly 6,500 sq. ft. and would be made of concrete, insulated metal panels, structural steel, and LED motion censor lights as well. He noted that they will be looking into bringing in local contractors for electricity and other utilities.