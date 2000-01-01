New election board members attend first meeting

Patty Sullivan and Jessye Gilley met for the first time as Pulaski County Election Board members on July 30.

Sullivan and Gilley became the new election board members after Democratic Party Chairman Doug Denton announced on July 9 that Laura Bailey would no longer be representing the party on the election board. Jon Frain, who was the Republican Party appointee, resigned shortly after. Denton quickly appointed Gilley to the board, while the Republican Party Chairman Dan Murphy asked for interested parties to contact him. Murphy then appointed Sullivan to the board.

Because of the new members, a meeting was held to re-organize and conduct some business that would affect the general election. Sullivan was approved as chairman.

