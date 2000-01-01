Home / News / New poll pads, encoders approved ahead of upcoming election

By: 
Megan Galbreath

During a regular Pulaski County Council meeting on Monday, Sept. 13, the council passed a proposal from county clerk JoLynn Behny to purchase new, updated poll iPads and encoders in light of the upcoming 2022 election. With the encoders, the ticket step of the old process is completely avoided, as the encoder will automatically put the information from the Statewide Voter Registration System into the voting machine once the encoder is plugged in.

