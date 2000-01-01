New sewer plant call box up and running in Monterey

Monterey Town Council President Doug Denton advised at a regular meeting on March 14 that the new sewer plant call box is installed and working fine. The town council had approved an updated quote for a new call box from B.L. Anderson for the town's sewer plant in February. The town's old unit was from 2001. The council advised at the time that they were in need of a new unit as it has been setting off false alarms. The original quote they had received from B.L. Anderson Company was in the amount of $3,097.40. However, later they received a new, slightly higher quote in the amount of $4,165.60.