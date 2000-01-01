New Veteran Services Officer approved

Roy Mullis was recently approved by the county commissioners as the new Pulaski County Veteran Services Officer. An executive session was held for the interview on Friday, Dec. 20. Commissioner president Chuck Mellon shared that Mullis grew up in Pulaski County and is a West Central graduate. He added that he is a veteran as well. It was announced in early November that previous Veteran Services Officer William Walker was resigning from his position due to health reasons.