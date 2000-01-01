Newly planted trees beautify Winamac Town Park
By:
Megan Galbreath
The Winamac Town Park has come to life once again as sports and park activities ramp up for another season. Parks manager Aaron Spanley shared during a regular parks board meeting on Thursday, May 2 that 13 new trees have recently been planted around the park and the fairgrounds thanks to a grant. Spanley said most of the trees were planted in front of his workshop near the front of the park. The remainder of the trees were planted by the 4-H building and by the entertainment stage. Contact was made with the park, fair board and any other necessary parties or organizations to notify them of the planting of the trees.
