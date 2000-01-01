Newly planted trees beautify Winamac Town Park

The Winamac Town Park has come to life once again as sports and park activities ramp up for another season. Parks manager Aaron Spanley shared during a regular parks board meeting on Thursday, May 2 that 13 new trees have recently been planted around the park and the fairgrounds thanks to a grant. Spanley said most of the trees were planted in front of his workshop near the front of the park. The remainder of the trees were planted by the 4-H building and by the entertainment stage. Contact was made with the park, fair board and any other necessary parties or organizations to notify them of the planting of the trees.