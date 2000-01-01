Home / News / Newman named Lilly Endowment scholarship recipient

Newman named Lilly Endowment scholarship recipient

One Pulaski County student has been named the recipient of a full-tuition, four-year scholarship as the Community Foundation of Pulaski County 2018 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar.
Peyton Newman will receive full tuition to an Indiana college of her choice and a $900 yearly stipend for required books and equipment.
Newman, daughter of Arthur and Melissa Newman, will graduate from Winamac Community High School in May. 

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

Office Number: (574) 946-6628
Fax Number: (574) 946-7471

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here