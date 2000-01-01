Newman named Lilly Endowment scholarship recipient
One Pulaski County student has been named the recipient of a full-tuition, four-year scholarship as the Community Foundation of Pulaski County 2018 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar.
Peyton Newman will receive full tuition to an Indiana college of her choice and a $900 yearly stipend for required books and equipment.
Newman, daughter of Arthur and Melissa Newman, will graduate from Winamac Community High School in May.
