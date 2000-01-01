No bond set for murder suspect

A preliminary plea of not guilty was entered in court for a 32-year-old Winamac man who is facing two charges of murder.

Ross H. Stacy was formally charged with two counts of murder after the bodies of his father and his father’s friend were discovered during the evening hours of March 9.

Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Murphy, who cited the summary of the case, said Ross Stacy voluntarily spoke with police and it appears the shooting happened after an argument between the father and son.

On March 29, the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the cause of death for both victims “was the result of gunshot wounds.”

During an initial hearing on March 13 at the Pulaski Circuit Court, Ross Stacy was appointed a pauper counsel, Kevin Tankersley. No bond was set for him.

The next hearing for Ross Stacy is tentatively set for May 7.