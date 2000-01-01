No changes to golf cart ordinance

No changes will be made to the Winamac golf cart ordinance, at least not anytime soon.

The Winamac Town Council has been discussing whether the cart ordinance should be amended to include side-by-side vehicles (UTVs). The proposed changing of the golf cart ordinance began a few months ago after a local business asked if the ordinance could be changed to include UTVs for business purposes such as snow removal. The council has met a few times to voice their opinions and to receive further information such as what other communities are doing.

On Sept. 10 during a regular council meeting, the council approved to not change the ordinance. Before that decision was made, council members voiced their opinions regarding a possible change.

Councilman Alvin Parish said the ordinance should remain the same, while councilwoman Judy Heater said the change would allow businesses to use the UTVs.

A motion was made by Heater to allow the UTVs. It died for a lack of a second.

A motion was then approved to keep the ordinance the same.