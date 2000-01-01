No charges filed against officers in fatal shooting

Officers involved in the fatal shooting of a Lafayette man on March 28 acted in accordance with Indiana law, according to Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel P. Murphy.

Murphy and the prosecuting attorney’s office completed the review of the circumstances surrounding the shooting that killed Peter J. Doffin Jr., 36, last week and found the officers were justified in the use of deadly force to protect themselves and others.

On March 28, police from several different agencies were involved in the pursuit of Doffin Jr. after he was suspected of dragging his daughter from a Warren County home. The pursuit ended in the death of Doffin Jr. on U.S. 421, about 1 mile south of the SR 114 intersection, or about 4 miles south of Francesville.

Officers involved in the shooting were identified on March 31 by the Indiana State Police. They include Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputy Branson Eber, Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s deputies Jodi Rohler and Jon Eads, and Monon Town Marshall Roger Young.

According to the prosecuting attorney’s office, “The findings of the investigation disclose that the officers involved took all reasonable steps to protect themselves and other individuals who were present in a situation that posed an imminent threat, potential serious bodily injury and/or death.”

Because of the investigation results, no criminal charges are being filed.