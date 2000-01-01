No decision made on using ARPA funds for pay raises at joint session

Even after a fairly open discussion between the Pulaski County Council and the commissioners about potentially using some of the ARPA money for pay raises, still no decision has been made on the matter. Commissioner president Chuck Mellon first shared with the county council what they have agreed to spend the ARPA money on up to this point. Mellon explained that portions of the money have been spent on a new ambulance, broadband, a new coroner freezer and work on the west annex. He said currently EMS is also getting a quote on a second ambulance and they could potentially be using some ARPA funds for replacing the HVAC system during the remodel of the courthouse. County councilman Jeff Richwine later asked if the commissioners would allow for some of the ARPA money to be used for wage raises. President Mellon replied that he does not want to say yes without knowing a specific amount. Commissioner vice president Maurice Loehmer stated that he thinks that the county has a tough job ahead of them as they try to find a solution.