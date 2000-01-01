No recent updates on Francesville park board

The Francesville Town Council briefly touched on where they are at with the development of the town park board during a regular meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 7. Councilwoman Sydney Disinger said that they have not heard any updates from Attorney Justin Schramm on the status. She said that they’ve had several people from the community reach out who are interested in the open positions on the board, but they just don't know if they can approve them yet, due to not knowing the stipulations specifically. Disinger said that there are no real updates, but they will get there.