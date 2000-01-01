Number of proposed county holidays questioned

Pulaski County Commissioners reviewed the 2018 schedules that include holidays, commissioners’ meeting and payroll dates, with some concern during a meeting Monday evening.

Commissioners didn’t voice a concern regarding the commissioners’ meeting schedule or the payroll dates. They did discuss the holiday schedule.

Commissioner Mike McClure questioned the number of days and whether Good Friday was a holiday that was regularly taken because it is a religious holiday.

“Do we really want to count the election days? That will give them 15 holidays,” McClure said.

The commissioners approved all the schedules with the stipulation that the election days will also be holidays.