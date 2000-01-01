O’Connor honored as 2023 Halleck Award winner

The 2023 H.J. Halleck Community Service Award Banquet was a well attended celebration of Michael O'Connor's love for community and volunteerism. O'Connor has played an instrumental role in many things in the community, such as helping establish the Community Foundation of Pulaski County, playing a monumental role in securing funding and development of the Pulaski County YMCA (now Community Wellness Center of Winamac) and serving in various capacities on boards for the Panhandle Pathway, Winamac Kiwanis, St. Peter's Catholic Church Parish Council, the Pulaski Health Foundation and Winamac youth sports. However, according to his children Ryan O'Connor, Cara Dulin and Christen Shell, the laundry list of his community contributions and accomplishments also includes devoted father, friend and businessman.