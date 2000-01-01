Officer saves life of premature infant

First responders are never sure of what to expect when they are called to a medical emergency.

Such was the case in regards to a medical emergency early Christmas morning when instead of Santa arriving a premature infant was born. Every birth can be considered a miracle but this birth was extra special as one Winamac Police Officer helped save the infant’s life.

Emergency responders were called to a home on Spring Street in Winamac, at about 2:30 a.m. on Christmas Day, for a female who had a baby. The woman didn’t know she was pregnant at the time she delivered the baby. Those responding included Winamac Police Officer Tyler Campbell, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Hartley, Pulaski County EMS and Winamac Volunteer Fire Department first responders.

When Campbell arrived the infant, who was cradled in a blanket, was not breathing and unresponsive. Campbell then administered CPR. Campbell said the ambulance arrived and he jumped in the back with the baby. Oxygen was administered to her and she began to breathe on her own. While in the ambulance, Campbell and EMS continued to suction out her airways and she reached a stable condition.

Once at Pulaski Memorial Hospital, the baby was taken to the obstetrics (OB) department where she was cared for by OB nurses, an OB doctor and an ER doctor.

The baby was estimated to be about 32 weeks old and weighed about 2 pounds and 3 ounces. Her name is Mary. The last Campbell heard was that Mary was stable.

Winamac Volunteer Fire Department first responders assisted the mother during the call.