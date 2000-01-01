Offices clear out to make way for courthouse renovation project

It's no secret that it has been a busy past three weeks at the Pulaski County Courthouse. As of Tuesday, November 28, all county offices have officially moved out of their spaces in preparation for the county's courthouse renovation project. Taking a private, guided tour of the courthouse on Tuesday, the quiet, now vacant offices truly solidified the reality that the project is happening and the first steps of the renovations will be coming soon in the new year. The courthouse is now closed to the public until construction is complete.