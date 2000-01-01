Once bridge project wraps, model bridge will need a new home

The pinnacle of the Memorial Swinging Bridge Project is coming soon. The project has reached their $300,000 fundraising goal and is now looking forward to installing the lights on the bridge and then the centennial celebration on July 3, 2023. After all is said and done, the project committee will disband. Project leader Greg Henry told the Winamac parks board on Nov. 3 that the well-known model swinging bridge will need a new home when that happens. He said that they wanted to offer it to the town of Winamac first and then if it wasn't wanted, they would approach the other towns in the county next. Some suggested areas to place the model bridge in Winamac included the Veterans Memorial Park or the Winamac Train Depot. The matter was taken under advisement.