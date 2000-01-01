One man dead after shooting, stabbing

What appears to have been a conflict between two individuals ended in the death of one and the stabbing of another.

On Nov. 21, at 12:41 p.m. the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a stabbing at 210 S. Waldon in Medaryville.

Medaryville police responded to the call to find one male deceased and a second suffering from a stabbing to the abdomen. The deceased appeared to be shot.

On Nov. 24, Pulaski County Coroner John Behny released the name of the deceased, Kenneth Ray Henry, 41. An autopsy was performed on Nov. 22, and at this time the cause and manner of death have not been decided pending toxicology results and further police investigation.